Suspect bails from moving car after high-speed chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. - Authorities are asking for help in locating a suspect who fled after a high speed pursuit that began in the eastern Twin Cities and ended in Wisconsin.

Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith says the chase began in Minnesota just before 8 p.m. Monday after reports of a retail theft. The suspect sped over the Wisconsin border and took exit 41 in Menomonie. At that point law enforcement discontinued the chase.

A short time later a Dunn County deputy was on patrol and witnessed the suspect vehicle run a stop sign with its headlamps off. That deputy restarted the chase, with the suspect fleeing north on State Highway 25, then switching directions and speeding south. Stop sticks were deployed at the intersection of southbound 25 and 850th Avenue, and two of the fleeing vehicle's tires were flattened. While the car was still rolling two people inside bailed out and fled on foot.

The female passenger was arrested after a short foot chase and was treated for injuries at the local hospital. She is being held on a felony warrant, but the driver, identified as 29-year-old Cody Forbes of Neenah, Wisconsin, was able to evade law enforcement. Deputies using a K-9 and State Troopers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. Dunn County dispatch received a number of calls from residents of North Menomonie reporting a man going door to door asking for a ride. That neighborhood was searched, as was a nearby Walmart, but the suspect was not found.

Cody Forbes is wanted on several outstanding warrants, plus charges involving the latest incidents in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He is described as five feet six inches tall, about 170 pounds with a full beard, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing jeans and a plaid shirt, possibly with a green vest over it. He wears glasses.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

