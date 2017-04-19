Suspect charged in fatal Red Wing shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RED WING, Minn. - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Red Wing.

Squads responded around 12:06 a.m. to reports of an unconscious man on the 400 block of Sanderson Street. When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Dangelo Masterjohn laying on a sidewalk, dead of a gunshot wound.

Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman says a short time later deputies across the river pulled over 26-year-old Charles Deonta Jones for a traffic offense, and took him into custody as a "person of interest."

On Wednesday, the Goodhue County Attorney's Office charged Jones with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of second-degree manslaughter. The attorney's office says that Jones shot Masterjohn in the chest at close range on Tuesday morning.

Pohlman says both men are known to authorities, and it is believed they knew each other.

Jones is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin. He could be extradited to appear in Goodhue County District Court, in Red Wing, for arraignment.

Red Wing Police called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Pierce County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office for assistance with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Red Wing Police at 651-385-3155.

