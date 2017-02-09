Suspect charged in Paynesville apartment arson

Prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Sue Lee in connection with an early morning apartment fire in Paynesville Tuesday that left more than 40 people without a home.

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. - A Stearns County man stands charged with arson in connection with an early morning apartment fire in Paynesville Tuesday that left more than 40 people without a home.

Paynesville Police Chief Paul Wegner says his officers and local fire crews were dispatched to the Paynesville Place Apartments on West Main Street shortly before 4 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival they evacuated the building and scrambled to get the blaze under control. It took about two and a half hours to put down the fire, and by that time damage was significant.

A witness on the scene told investigators he saw a resident of the building, later identified as 27-year-old Sue Lee, enter the complex with a gas can and then exit a short time later with smoke clearly seen coming from his apartment.

Later that morning Lee's sister called 911, saying he had shown up at her home around 7 a.m. and told her her had burned his apartment down after he was kicked out. She said he was acting strange, and believed he had significant mental health issues.

Brooklyn Park Police were able to track down Sue Lee and his vehicle, and place him under arrest. While he was being transported to the Stearns County Jail Lee reportedly asked a deputy "How much did I burn?"

A search warrant served on Lee's car found 3 lighters in the front seat, and a nearly new gas can with a small amount of fuel still in it.

More than 40 people have been at least temporarily displaced from their homes, and are being assisted by the Red Cross and local organizations.

