Suspect ID'd in deadly Wis. shooting spree

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. — A suspect arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of four people on Wednesday is a Weston man who was targeting his estranged wife, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin has learned.

Nengmy Vang, 45, is the man police believe committed the shootings, according to multiple people with knowledge of Vang’s involvement.

Police at a Thursday afternoon press briefing declined to name Vang or say exactly what motivated the killings, except to say it was a “domestic incident” involving a husband and wife.

The husband had targeted the wife in the shootings, but she escaped unharmed, said Jason Smith, deputy administrator of the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Vang is seeking to divorce his 41-year-old wife of more than two decades. He called the marriage "irretrievably broken" in a court filing.

The couple has at least six children.

No one answered the door Thursday afternoon at a Weston home where court records indicate Vang’s wife and the couple’s minor children reside. A lawyer for Vang did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Police have not yet had a chance to interview Vang, who was shot by police and required “intense medical care” at a Wausau hospital, Smith said.

A police detective and an attorney were among the four people Vang is suspected of killing Wednesday in a shooting spree that started at a local bank.

The state Department of Justice on Thursday identified the victims as Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland, 40; Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen L. Barclay, 62; and attorney Sara H. Quirt Sann, 43.

Weiland was a police officer for 18 years, the last 15 of which were with the Everest Metro Police Department. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Everest department’s website listed Weiland as a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children. His LinkedIn page said he had also worked as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and as a police officer and corrections officer for Marathon City and Marathon County.

Wednesday’s shooting spree started shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Vang’s wife worked at the bank, court records show.

Officers found two people shot there and the suspect gone. More shots were reported around 1:10 p.m. at the law firm Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks in Schofield, where Quirt Sann rented out an office.

A third call came at 1:30 p.m. from the Aspen Street Apartments complex in Weston, where the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment. After a few hours of negotiation, the suspect exchanged gun fire with officers and was injured, according to the Department of Justice.

Weiland, the slain police officer, was shot during the standoff, Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said.

Vang’s most recent address was at the same apartment complex where the standoff occurred, according to court records. He and his wife had separated and were living apart during the divorce, records show.

Quirt Sann was representing Vang’s wife in the divorce proceedings.

