Suspect in kidnapping, assault of girl committed

August Ruthaferd, also known as Mark Meihofer, was committed indefinitely after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in St. Paul. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl will be indefinitely committed to Minnesota's sex offender treatment program.



The decision came during a civil commitment hearing Wednesday for 48-year-old August Ruthaferd. Ruthaferd, who is also known as Mark Meihofer, was found incompetent to stand trial for the alleged assault that happened last May.



Ruthaferd was not present at the hearing. His attorney said Ruthaferd recently waived his right to fight his civil commitment.



A criminal complaint filed against him says the girl was with her father, who was checking on a rental property, when she allegedly was kidnapped by Ruthaferd. Prosecutors say Ruthaferd took the girl to a boarding house where he bound her with tape and assaulted her.



The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the girls' parents attended the hearing but declined to comment.