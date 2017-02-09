Suspect in student death extradited to Wis.

27-year-old Cullen Osburn is charged in the beating death of an international student at UW-Stout last October. (Photo: Hennepin County Jail)

MENOMONIE, Wis. - The Minnesota man accused of killing a Saudi Arabian college student is back in a Wisconsin jail after being extradited from Minnesota.



Cullen Osburn is scheduled for a bond hearing in Dunn County Circuit Court Thursday. Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith tells WQOW-TV Osburn was transferred from jail in Hennepin County, Minnesota Wednesday night after earlier waiving extradition.



The Minneapolis man is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of University of Wisconsin-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi last October.

Hussain Saeed Alnahdi died from injuries he received during an attack shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Menomonie, near Topper's Pizza.





A criminal complaint says police responding to a fight outside a Menomonie pizza restaurant during the early-morning hours of Oct. 30 found Alnahdi unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth. He died the next day. An autopsy determined he had suffered a skull fracture.

Witnesses say Osburn got into a verbal altercation with Alnahdi outside and punched him, causing the victim to fall to the sidewalk and hit his head. Another man says Osburn later told him he had punched a guy who was "bleeding out."

