Suspect shot during armed robbery of Verizon store

At least one person was shot during an alleged armed robbery at the Verizon store in Inver Grove Heights. (Photo: John Divall, KARE)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - A suspect is hospitalized after being shot multiple times while carrying out an armed robbery at the Verizon store in Inver Grove Heights.

Squads were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. on reports of a robbery in progress at the store, which is located in a strip mall on the 9000 block of Cahill Avenue. While officers were en route they were informed that shots had been fired. When police arrived they found one suspect in the back of the store with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to Regions Hospital, where he is under observation.

Police say the clerk, who has a permit to carry, was able to pull his weapon and exchange gunfire with the suspect. (Photo: KARE)

Investigators believe the second suspect escaped the scene in a vehicle.

Inver Grove Heights Police say it appears the two men entered the store, perhaps pretending they were customers, and then attempted to rob the place. At some point the clerk, who was armed and has a permit to carry, was able to pull his weapon and gunfire was exchanged. The clerk was not injured in the incident, and fortunately no other customers were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Authorities say armed robberies are rare in Inver Grove Heights, especially in broad daylight. (Photo: KARE)

Two weapons and a number of shell casings were collected from the scene.

