Suspected bomb found during St. Paul traffic stop

A traffic stop led to St. Paul Police discovering what they believed was an explosive device inside a vehicle early Saturday. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A call for help led to a traffic stop and the discovery of a suspected bomb inside a car early Saturday.

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders tells KARE 11 that dispatchers received a call around 5 a.m. from a woman reporting that two men were armed and threatening her.

Officers took two people into custody after the discovery of an explosive device. (Photo: KARE)

Squads responded and stopped the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Maryland Avenue East and Lane Place. During a search of the vehicle officers discovered what they suspected was an explosive device.

Police closed two blocks of Maryland Avenue and evacuated a handful of homes that were in the vicinity of the vehicle. The St. Paul bomb squad was called in, and safely removed the device from the vehicle. They will dispose of it in a secure location.

UPDATE: Device in car on Maryland taken by SPPD bomb squad, which will dispose of it. Two in custody. Investigation ongoing. Scene clear. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) August 19, 2017

The two suspects were taken into custody, and the scene was cleared.

© 2017 KARE-TV