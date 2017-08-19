KARE
Suspected bomb found during St. Paul traffic stop

Dana Thiede, KARE 10:41 AM. CDT August 19, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A call for help led to a traffic stop and the discovery of a suspected bomb inside a car early Saturday. 

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders tells KARE 11 that dispatchers received a call around 5 a.m. from a woman reporting that two men were armed and threatening her.

Squads responded and stopped the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Maryland Avenue East and Lane Place. During a search of the vehicle officers discovered what they suspected was an explosive device. 

Police closed two blocks of Maryland Avenue and evacuated a handful of homes that were in the vicinity of the vehicle. The St. Paul bomb squad was called in, and safely removed the device from the vehicle. They will dispose of it in a secure location. 

The two suspects were taken into custody, and the scene was cleared. 

