Suspects sought in Minnetonka home invasion

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Police are seeking two suspects in connection with an armed home invasion in Minnetonka Friday evening.

Squads were dispatched to a home on the 10600 block of Smetana Road around 6:45 on reports of a home invasion.

The victim told officers that two suspects, both wearing black ski masks, forced their way in when the door was answered. At least one of them was said to be carrying a hand gun. That resident, who was the only one home at the time, was able to flee on foot before calling 911.

Police immediately launched a search for the suspects but was unable to locate them.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was known to the suspects, and police don't believe this was a random incident.

Anyone who knows about the home invasion or who might be behind it is asked to call Minnetonka Police at 952-939-8500.

