'Swingers' charged with sexually assaulting teen

43-year-old Michael Lowell Germain is charged with 14 criminal counts, including mutliple counts of criminal sexual conduct and interfering with privacy.

RED WING, Minn, - A southeastern Minnesota Couple is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct and other crimes involving the alleged exploitation of a teen in an effort to lure her into their swingers lifestyle.

Goodhue County prosecutors filed 14 separate criminal counts against 43-year-old Michael Lowell Germain, and nine more against his wife, 49-year-old Heather Laverne Germain. The two are charged with encouraging the girl to send explicit photos and videos to Michael Germain, a practice that the victim says led to many sexual acts over the period of a year and a half, when she was 15 to 17 years old.

Heather Germain is charged with nine criminal counts ranging from criminal sexual conduct to endangerment.

Authorities were first notified of the situation when the girl contacted Goodhue Police in early January or 2017 and told an investigator that Michael Germain was sexually assaulting her. The teen was interviewed at Corner House, a special facility designed to reduce the trauma of interrogation for victimized children. She told them that the encounters between her and Germain escalated from sending naked images and videos to oral sex, and then having sexual intercourse in a specially designed 'sex room' above the couple's garage that was stocked with sex toys and bondage equipment. The charges say those encounters eventually led to at least one encounter where both Michael and Heather Germain engaged in sex acts with the teen.

Investigators serving a search warrant on the couple's residence documented the existence of the so-called 'sex room,' a number of sex toys used for sexual pleasure, and cell phones and computers loaded with images of the juvenile victim in various states of undress, and Michael and Heather Germain having sex with each other and various adults. There was also a video of the victim having sex with her boyfriend in her bedroom, taped without her knowledge.

When questioned by police Michael Germain admitted to living a swinger's lifestyle but denied having anything to do with having sexual relations with the alleged victim.

