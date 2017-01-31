Teen babysitter charged with murder

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Tyanna Graham inflicted the traumatic head injuries that claimed the life of a 5-month-old boy in her care.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old babysitter with second-degree murder after police say she inflicted injuries that claimed the life of a child in her care.

St. Paul Police squads were dispatched to the 2200 block of 7th Street West around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a baby that was not breathing.

When officers arrived they found a 5-month-old boy in obvious distress. The child was transported to Children's Hospital, where emergency personnel determined the little boy was suffering from a severe brain injury.

Investigators spoke to the child's babysitter, Tyanna Jabree Graham, who told them she had been caring for the child since 4 p.m. Thursday while his mother worked in Wisconsin. She initially said the baby fell from the couch Friday afternoon and cried after the fall, but seemed okay. Graham said the boy began crying again just before she called 911, and a mixture of blood and formula was coming from his nose.

The little boy died of his injuries on January 29. An autopsy determined his death was caused by traumatic head injuries that caused bleeding on the brain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled the injuries classic examples of child abuse.

In a second interview, police say Graham made a number of inconsistent statements about the events leading up to the child's death. After initially telling investigators the boy fell off a couch she then said she was carrying him, tripped over a ball and dropped the baby on the floor.

Investigators say Graham changed her story again, saying she "blacked out" after picking him up off the floor and thought she may have done something bad to the baby. She believed that she shook him for three to five seconds.

Graham reportedly admitted she was frustrated with the child because she wanted to go out instead of watch him, then told police she did not trip on a ball, saying she instead dropped him and he hit his head on an object. She then said she was angry that the baby was crying, blacked out for two minutes or so, and when she came to the child was on the floor.

The defendant gave police permission to look at her cell phone, and found a number of messages like "I'm getting irritated my baby keeps waking up," and "He's being a big ass cry baby." Graham followed with "I been dealing with this all day I just closed the door but I still hear him and it's irritating me I never let him cry."

If convicted, Graham faces the potential of 40 years in prison.

