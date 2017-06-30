Teen charged in beating of 80-year-old

Jesus Ibarra (Photo: Watonwan County)

ST. JAMES, Minn. - A 19-year-old St. James man has been charged with three counts of assault in the brutal beating of an 80-year-old man.

According to the charges, Jesus Daniel Ibarra viciously attacked Pascual Hulloa Sanchez, punching and kicking the elderly man in his front yard, before fleeing the scene.

The complaint states officers were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Second Avenue South in St. James just before 1 p.m. on Monday on reports of a fight. Upon arrival, they quickly learned the fight was actually a one-sided assault.

Sanchez was found with significant injuries and transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center. Sanchez suffered multiple bone fractures, including a broken nose, broken wrist and brain hemorrhage.

Two days later, while at the hospital, Sanchez told police he was sitting on a bench outside his home, fixing a bicycle when a Hispanic man around 20 years old walked by. He told authorities the man was "clearly under the influence" and "staggering."

The man came by again a short time later and asked Sanchez what he was doing. Sanchez told police the man was holding a bag of marijuana and showed it to him. Sanchez then told the teen he should do something with it or he'll get arrested.

That's when the teen grabbed Sanchez's hat and said, "You're pretty brave."

Sanchez stood up to get his hat and that's when he was assaulted. Charges say Sanchez was punched in the face and ribs at least six times and kicked multiple times in the ribs, arm and head.

In a photo lineup, Sanchez identified his attacker as Ibarra.

Ibarra was arrested and questioned by police, who say he refused to give a statement. When the assistant chief told Ibarra he was going to be charged, Ibarra replied, "Is there any way I can get out of it? You know what I mean?"

Ibarra is charged with three counts of assault, including first-, third- and fifth-degree.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison or more than $40,000 in fines on all three charges.

Family of Sanchez told KARE 11 they are familiar with Ibarra and that he even borrowed a few bikes from them on a couple of occasions. They said their father has even helped him in the past.

Sanchez is making great progress, and is expected to fully recover from his injuries. Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his extensive medical bills.

