Teen killed, 2 others shot in St. Paul

St. Paul Police responded to the 500 block of Case Avenue East around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the lifeless body of a 17-year-old girl. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A teenage girl is dead and two other teens wounded after a shooting in St. Paul late Wednesday.

St. Paul squads arrived at the intersection of Case Avenue East and Edgerton Street around 10:30 p.m. after 911 calls reporting shots fired. When officers arrived they found a teenage female who was soon pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. Also shot and wounded were a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Regions Hospital for treatment.

The entire block remained cordoned off Thursday morning as homicide investigators and crime lab techs processed the murder scene. Police are going door to door talking to witnesses, gathering information that may lead to a suspect or suspects.

Anyone who knows who may have pulled the trigger, or anything else that may be pertinent to this case is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.

The name of the victim will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner after an autopsy is complete.

