Teens robbed at gunpoint during drug deal

EAGAN, Minn. - Police are looking for three suspects they say robbed a group of teens at gunpoint during a drug transaction Tuesday morning near Eagan High School.

Squads were dispatched to a parking lot at Northview Park shortly after 9:30 a.m. on reports of a robbery. When they arrived three juveniles told officers they were involved in a drug exchange at the park when one of the three suspects pulled a gun and demanded their valuables. During the confrontation the gun was fired in the air before the three suspects left the area.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public or students at the high school.

Investigators say they are in the process of identifying the suspects and attempting to locate them. The teens, who admitted to going to the park to take part in a drug exchange, have not yet been charged but police say that is also a possibility.