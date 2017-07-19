Truck driver charged in death of teen

Driving records show Jason Vadner's driving privileges have been suspended or revoked seven times over the past 18 years. That includes losing his commercial driver's license for a year in 2009 for drunken driving.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - A Minnesota truck driver stands charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a teenager.

Ottertail County prosecutors say 35-year-old Jason Rudolf Vadner was driving his semi too fast for conditions on April 13 when he crossed the centerline of State Highway 210 near Vining and struck the victim head-on. Jacob Quam, a 16-year-old sophomore at Henning High School, was dead on the scene.

State Troopers who responded to the crash said thick and heavy fog covered the area the morning of the crash, and data showed that Vadner was traveling up to 62 mph when he struck the teen. The trooper told prosecutors that conditions would have required a significant reduction in speed for safe operation.

The criminal complaint says that Vadner himself admitted the fog had become so thick he was having trouble seeing lane lines and at one point completely lost sight of them.

Minnesota State law dictates that "no person shall drive a vehicle on a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions."

In June KARE 11's Lou Raguse accessed state driving records revealing that Vadner's driving privileges have been suspended or revoked seven times over the past 18 years. That includes losing his commercial driver's license for a year in 2009 for drunken driving.

Vadner has also been convicted of careless driving and another misdemeanor in 2016.

