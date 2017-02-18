30 to 60 shots fired outside Maplewood nightclub

Maplewood police say between 30 and 60 shots were fired by multiple shooters outside the Stargate Nightclub early Saturday morning.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn - Maplewood police say they will seek an immediate closure of the Stargate Nightclub after dozens of gunshots were fired outside the club early Saturday morning, just the latest incident of violence associated with the suburban bar.



Police Chief Paul Schnell estimates between 30 and 60 gunshots were fired by multiple shooters. He says miraculously only two people were struck by those bullets.



"We believe their injuries are non-life treatening at this time," Schnell says. "An officer says he could hear one of the bullets pass by his ear. It's amazing not more people have been shot in this situation."



Officers were already in the area after responding to a previous disturbance nearby. They rushed to the nightclub after seeing dozens of people running out the front door of the club.



"We believe all the shots were fired outside the nightclub," Schnell explains. "We found several vehicles in the parking lot that were struck. We believe several shots were also fired from cars leaving the scene."



Schnell says the Mayor and city council were already planning to discuss the future of this establishment during a meeting on February 27th. He expects that conversation to happen much sooner now after this latest incident.



He says his department has the authority to close down the business in order to keep the public safe.



"The club will be closed Saturday night," Schnell says. "We've had some issues here in the past and it's a major public safety concern and it's taking a lot of police resources."

Police note that Stargate is a constant source of calls and a drain on resources. A man was shot and killed by a security guard after a disturbance at the club in May of 2015, and three people were stabbed in an altercation back in 2011.



Schnell says officers are also investigating two other nearby scenes that are likely connected to this shooting. One of them involves a car accident that may have happened as cars were leaving the parking lot.



Both the St. Paul Police Department and Roseville Police Department assisted with the investigation.



No one was been arrested at this time, but Schnell says they have various people they are questioning in connection to this crime.

