U of M law professor charged with sexual assault, stalking

Francesco Parisi mugshot. Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS - A University of Minnesota Law School professor was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking. Francesco Parisi, 54, was charged on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint Parisi is accused of stalking a woman and trying to run over her with his Jeep. The victim said that she and Parisi had dated for a few months in 2014 and part of 2015 but during that time she said he got "crazier and crazier."

In the complaint she says that during an argument on January 22, 2015 Parisi slammed her to the floor and she had a stress-induced seizure. When she woke up he was sexually assaulting her. She went to the hospital for three broken teeth and need surgery for other injuries.

She broke off their relationship and obtained an order of protection from him after he kept pounding on her door. She also saw him follow her on two other occasions.

According to the complaint on January 17, 2017 the victim was out for a run when Parisi ran his Jeep up onto the curb and stopped about two feet from her. She says she ran into a nearby building where she suffered another stress-induced seizure. She was hospitalized for three days.

Parisi will make his first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for $500,000 bail.

