UMD student from Twin Cities fatally shot

DULUTH, MN - Duluth Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the East Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as a young man who grew up in the Twin Cities.

Police say 22-year-old William Grahek of Duluth died at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 11th Street around 2 p.m.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Investigators say they are following up on numerous leads at this point, and say the investigation is "very active".

According to his Facebook page, Grahek attended class at both University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica. Grahek was currently attending UMD. He graduated from Centennial High School in Circle Pines, and grew up the son of St. Paul Police Sergeant Jon Grahek.

On Wednesday afternoon St. Paul Police released a statement on William Grahek's death.



William Grahek is the son of Saint Paul Police Sgt. Jon Grahek. He grew up in Centerville, Minn., and graduated from Centennial High School. He lived in Duluth, Minn., where he was studying at the University of Minnesota Duluth and was proud to serve as a specialist with the 312th Army Reserve Engineer Company, located on Park Point in Duluth. The Saint Paul Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family. The department will do all it can to support Sgt. Grahek and his loved ones during this difficult time and asks that everyone keep them in their prayers. The Graheks do not wish to make a public statement other than to say that they loved William very much and to thank everyone who has reached out to them with comforting words and support. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member.



"The campus community mourns the loss of Will Grahek and our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," said UMD's Vice Chancellor for Student Life and Dean of Student Dr. Lisa Erwin in a released statement. "We will continue to provide resources and support to the campus through the grieving process."

