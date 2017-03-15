UW student accused of sexual assault expelled

A suspended University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Minnesota accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple women is asking a judge to dismiss four of the 21 charges against him. (Photo: KARE)

MADISON, Wis. - A suspended University of Wisconsin-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting six women and groping, stalking or sexually preying on four others has been expelled after a non-academic misconduct hearing committee found him responsible for violating student conduct policies related to "a crime of violence."

Alec Cook, a 20-year-old business major from Minnesota, was banned from campus in October as part of an emergency suspension from the university after multiple charges were filed against him.

He was released from the Dane County Jail the week before Christmas after a judge agreed to reduce his bail from $200,000 to $100,000, and his father posted a cashier's check.

In January, one of Cook's attorneys argued that four of the 21 criminal charges against him should be dropped because some of his actions were no worse than “Happy Days” television character Arthur Fonzarelli’s antics.

Cook may appeal his expulsion to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank by March 24.

Cook's attorneys released a statement late Tuesday objecting to the university "prematurely" announcing he had been expelled. The statement said the chancellor hasn't heard their appeal of the hearing committee decision, and she has the final say in expulsions.

"People get more due process when the state wants to take away their driver’s license than when the UW-Madison wants to strip you of your entire educational future," Cook's attorneys said.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel