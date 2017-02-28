Vandals open hydrants, put community at risk

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

BIG LAKE, Minn. - Investigators in Big Lake are looking for a vandal or vandals that opened at least six fire hydrants over the weekend, putting the community in a precarious position.

A Facebook post by the City of Big Lake says the discovery of vandalism came after a number of calls reporting low water pressure in town. Police were dispatched, and officers discovered hydrants had been opened by vandals near Englewood and County Road 68. Public Works crews immediately shut down the hydrants, which then restored water pressure to normal levels.

Unfortunately, more than 200,000 gallons of water were leaked, and hydrant sites were badly eroded by the high-pressure expulsion of the water. (The vandals) "lowered our water towers to the point it would have seriously impacted our Fire Departments ability to effectively fight a large fire."

Big Lake Police also took to social media to address what happened. "These acts of vandalism cost taxpayers money in wasted resources, and time it takes to fix them," read a Facebook post by Police Chief Joel Scharf. "In an effort to stop these incidents from occurring, we are increasing our efforts to catch those responsible for this."

The Chief notes that tampering with a public utility is a felony in the State of Minnesota. Anyone with information on who is responsible for the vandalism or who may have witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call Big Lake Police at 763-263-2500.

"I can assure you, when apprehended, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law," warned Scharf.

