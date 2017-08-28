Vigil, search for answers after death of Fargo woman
A candlelight vigil for Savanna Greywind took place Monday evening in Fargo. The community is saddened and outraged after Greywind, who disappeared while eight months pregnant, was found dead, wrapped in plastic in the Red River, days after her newborn in
KARE 10:14 PM. CDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing Fargo woman found in Red River
-
RAW: Tim McGraw at Lake Minnetonka
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Vikings players react to 32-31 preseason win against Niners
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
-
Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition theme to the Minnesota State Fair
-
Lessons from Lucy: Minneapolis elementary school fights to beat the odds
-
4H-ers show off their animals at the KARE 11 Barn
More Stories
-
Owner of dog tied to anchor says it was 'burial site'Aug 28, 2017, 6:08 p.m.
-
#eyesUP: Fairgoers see effects of distracted drivingAug 28, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Freeman: Decision on charges in Justine Damond case…Aug 28, 2017, 4:01 p.m.