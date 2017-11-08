Violent armed robber sought in Mpls.

A post on the Minneapolis Police Facebook page shows video of a violent armed robbery suspect on Nov. 6 about noon, casing the La Alborada Market located at 1855 Lake Street East. (Photo: Courtesy Minneapolis Police Dept. Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - Surveillance video captured the likeness of a man police say is a violent armed robber who sent someone to the hospital.

Now they hope someone recognizes that suspect so he can be brought to justice.

Do you know who I am? I robbed someone at gunpoint and took a large amount of cash. I also pistol whipped the victim who later had to be transported to the hospital. Learn more: https://t.co/m7gLw9JZrN pic.twitter.com/6JTukcwA9N — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 8, 2017

A post on the Minneapolis Police Twitter page shows the suspect on Nov. 6 at about noon, casing the La Alborada Market located at 1855 Lake Street East. Investigators say the man seen on tape approached the victim in the market parking lot, robbed that person of a large amount of cash and then pistol whipped them.

The person was so badly injured they had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or remembers seeing him in the store on that date is asked to call Minneapolis Police Sergeant Porras at 612-673-2530.

