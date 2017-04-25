Warrant issued for Columbia Heights murder suspect

Phillip Leron Miller (Photo: Anoka Co. Jail)

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Brooklyn Park man accused in the shooting death of a St. Paul school advisor.

Phillip Leron Miller, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in the April 20 incident in which Philip Charles Borer Nelson was shot to death. Nelson, 31, of St. Louis Park, was an advisor at the High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul. He worked at the school for two years and was a 2005 graduate of the program.

Philip Charles Borer Nelson (Photo: High School for Recording Arts, St. Paul)

According to the criminal complaint, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to a Columbia Heights apartment in the 1000 block of 41st Avenue Northeast. They found Nelson dead of multiple gunshot wounds. A woman, one of the apartment tenants, told investigators that Nelson was her ex-boyfriend. She claims Nelson attempted to contact her and enter her apartment in the middle of the night. She says she originally did not allow him in, but later said he was inside for a short time then left.

After Nelson left, the woman told investigators she called her friend, "OX," later identified as Miller. Miller arrived a short time later. Miller and the woman were in her bedroom when, according to the complaint, she walked into the living room and noticed a "dark, unknown figure hiding behind the couch." The woman says she went back to the bedroom, told Miller what she'd seen and he went to investigate. The woman told investigators she heard two male voices screaming and then what appeared to be multiple gunshots.

Nelson's fiance told investigators he expressed previous concerns about being "set up" by his ex-girlfriend.

Police do not know the suspect's actual identity but say he is described as a black man, 5-foot-10 with a "chubby" build, approximately 220 pounds. He has a shaved head and slight beard and goes by the nickname "Ox."

According to the complaint, Miller fled the scene, tossing a .40-caliber gun into the trash at a nearby gas station. Investigators used video surveillance, cell phone records/GPS tracking, and fingerprints recovered from the scene to build their case against Miller. Miller was last seen shortly after 5 a.m. April 20 leaving his apartment, with a woman, in a yellow Chevy Camaro convertible. Later that afternoon, two women used Miller's key to enter his apartment. They left the building 15 minutes later carrying two full duffle bags.

Authorities say Miller has a criminal history in Illinois. He may be there or still somewhere in Minnesota.

