Watch: Video captures arrest of MN murder suspect

Law enforcement entered the bathroom of a Salt Lake City public library and arrested murder suspect and MN native Austin Boutain after being alerted by a librarian who recognized him. (Photo: NBC)

SALT LAKE CITY - Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by library security in a bathroom and arrested.



Video released Thursday by the Salt Lake City Public Library shows 24-year-old Austin Boutain strolling through the building Tuesday afternoon in a white T-shirt, black beanie and jeans Tuesday afternoon, about 15 hours after police believe he killed 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo.



A hallway camera captures Boutain entering a bathroom. Several security guards follow minutes later, having been alerted by a librarian, and emerge with the ex-convict in handcuffs. Other footage shows Boutain sitting handcuffed in a holding room before police arrive and walk him out of the building.



Police believe Boutain killed a man in Colorado, stole his guns and a truck and headed to Utah, where he killed Guo.

© 2017 Associated Press