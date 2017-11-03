KARE
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Watch: Video captures arrest of MN murder suspect

Surveillance video captures the arrest of a Minnesota man at a Salt Lake City library. Authorities are linking Austin Boutain to a pair of murders.

KARE 8:24 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY - Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by library security in a bathroom and arrested.

Video released Thursday by the Salt Lake City Public Library shows 24-year-old Austin Boutain strolling through the building Tuesday afternoon in a white T-shirt, black beanie and jeans Tuesday afternoon, about 15 hours after police believe he killed 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo.

A hallway camera captures Boutain entering a bathroom. Several security guards follow minutes later, having been alerted by a librarian, and emerge with the ex-convict in handcuffs. Other footage shows Boutain sitting handcuffed in a holding room before police arrive and walk him out of the building.

Police believe Boutain killed a man in Colorado, stole his guns and a truck and headed to Utah, where he killed Guo.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories