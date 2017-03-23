What we found in the Surdyk's search warrant

Surdyk's, a longtime liquor and cheese store in northeast Minneapolis, opened for business Sunday, despite Minnesota's new Sunday liquor sales law not taking effect until July. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A search warrant obtained by KARE 11 reveals more about the timeline of Surdyk's recent Sunday liquor sales stunt as well as exactly what authorities continue to review.

The popular northeast Minneapolis liquor establishment was fined $2,000 and will lose its off-sale license for 30 days, beginning July 2, after knowingly violating the state's law on Sunday sales. The city of Minneapolis announced its sanctions after the business opened its doors to sell booze on Sunday, March 12, just days after Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill repealing the decades-old ban.

The search warrant for Surdyk's was signed by a judge on March 16 and was filed in Hennepin County District Court on Thursday. Sergeant David Follano, a member of the Minneapolis Police Department's Licensing Unit, executed the warrant. Two flash drives containing sales data and video surveillance images from March 12 were requested on March 16 and received on March 21.

Surdyk's owner James Surdyk (Photo: KARE 11)

Surdyk's Sunday Sale Timeline

The search warrant details when and how authorities discovered Surdyk's was open for business on March 12.

The warrant states Minneapolis Licenses and Consumer Services Manager Grant Wilson became aware of the issue on March 12 after receiving a call from Assistant City Attorney Joel Fussy who had seen a local media report indicating Surdyk's was open for liquor sales. At 12:20 p.m., Wilson reportedly placed a call to the business asking if the business was open, which an employee said it was. Wilson then asked to speak to the owner or manager and was told the owner was present but too busy to come to the phone. Wilson called back later and eventually spoke with owner James Surdyk. Wilson ordered Surdyk to close the business immediately and explained being open was a violation of both state law and current city ordinance. Wilson pointed out the new Sunday sales provision does not take effect until July 2. According to the warrant, Surdyk replied that the governor signed the bill and that was "good enough for me."

Wilson states he then drove to the store and witnessed customers purchasing alcoholic beverages at 1:25 p.m. Wilson said he spoke face to face with Surdyk, again ordering him to shut down for the day. Surdyk did not comply.

An agent with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division spoke to Surdyk by phone at 2:27 p.m. She informed him that being open for business was illegal and ordered him to shut his business down immediately. According to the warrant, Surdyk responded by inquiring if she was going to arrest him and all his customers if he refused to close. She told him the customers were not breaking the law but he himself as the licensee was. She again asked him if he intended on shutting down for the day to which he responded, "maybe" and hung up the phone.

Surdyk, who long opposed Sunday sales, told previously told KARE 11, "If a law changed, I wanted to be the first at the door." Whether Surdyk's will face further discipline remains unknown. The violation of Minnesota State Statute 340A.504; Subd. 4; (1) regarding days and hours of liquor sale, is a misdemeanor. Furthermore, direct refusal to follow the Minnesota DPS agent's order constitutes a potential gross misdemeanor charge. To this point, only city sanctions have been announced.

