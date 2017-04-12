WI fugitive left apology note after gun theft

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, is considered "armed and dangerous" and the public is asked to report any sightings of the suspect to "911" while general tips can be directed to 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324), according to authorities.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Court documents say a Wisconsin man suspected of stealing firearms from a store and threatening attacks in a manifesto sent to the White House wrote an apology to the shop's owner before taking the guns.



Joseph Jakubowski has been the subject of a manhunt since the burglary April 4 at Armageddon Supplies near Janesville. He remains a fugitive Wednesday.



A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Rock County charges the 32-year-old man with stealing 18 guns from Armageddon Supplies. It says the letter, found at the home of Jakubowski's sister, apologizes for the theft and says he needed the weapons to protect himself and his family.



Rock County sheriff's officials say Jakubowski threatened to attack schools and public officials in the 161-page manifesto that he mailed to President Donald Trump.

© 2017 Associated Press