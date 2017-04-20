WI gun theft suspect faces more charges

Joseph Jakubowski (Photo: KARE)

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Federal prosecutors have filed additional weapons charges against a Wisconsin man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending a threatening anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western of District of Wisconsin said Wednesday Joseph Jakubowski now faces charges for allegedly stealing 18 firearms and two silencers and for being a felon in possession of firearms. His initial theft charges accounted for two firearms and two silencers.



Authorities launched a nationwide manhunt for the 32-year-old after they said he burglarized a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin and mailed a manifesto to the White House April 4. Officers captured Jakubowski on Friday while he camped at a Vernon County farm field.



He is in federal custody without bond and also faces state charges related to the store burglary.

