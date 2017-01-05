Wis. man busted for 11th DWI had valid license

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Johnson, of Fond du Lac, was arrested by Appleton police on New Year's Day and charged with his 11th OWI.

APPLETON, Wis. - A Fond du Lac man arrested Sunday in Appleton has been charged with an 11th-offense of drunken driving — a violation police say occurred while he had a valid driver's license.

Steven A. Johnson, 52, was charged Tuesday in Outagamie County court. He was ordered held on a $15,000 cash bond and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

After his 10th OWI in 2006, his license was revoked for three years, which is currently the maximum revocation on that charge, said Outagamie County District Attorney Carrie Schneider, who is prosecuting the case. She said she believes the maximum revocation time was the same in 2006.

"It's been 10 years since his last OWI, ... and there's nothing in the statutes that say after 10th or 8th or even 20th you have no more license, there isn't any provision," Schneider said. "So that's why — he actually reinstated in July of 2016."

According to the criminal complaint:

Johnson tried to leave in a truck that he had been in when it was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of College Avenue and State Street.

Johnson drove the vehicle south on State Street before he was pulled over at the intersection of State Street and Third Street. Johnson told the officer that he had been at a local bar, where he had about three beers, and was headed home to Fond du Lac. The officer reported he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

A preliminary breath test resulted in a reading of .27, more than three times the legal limit in Wisconsin. A new state law that took effect Sunday increases the maximum sentence for a 10th or subsequent drunken driving offense by 2½ years to 10 years in prison.