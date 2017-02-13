Wis. man sentenced to life in prison for killing mother, daughter

Cristian Daniel Nunez, 37, is on trial for murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in their New Richmond, Wisconsin home on Sept. 2, 2015. (Photo: KARE 11)

HUDSON, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for the deaths of a woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

In December, a jury found 37-year-old Cristian Daniel Nunez guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of 30-year-old Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine. Prosecutors say Nunez fatally stabbed the two and then set fire to the family's home in New Richmond, Wis. in September of 2015.

Nunez, Bradford's estranged boyfriend, was arrested days later in El Paso, Texas attempting to flee to Mexico.

