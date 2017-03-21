WIs. surgeon pleads guilty in fatal New Zealand crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - A 63-year-old Wisconsin heart surgeon who was on vacation in New Zealand with his wife has pleaded guilty to careless driving charges after police say he caused an accident while attempting a U-turn on a coastal highway last month, killing two people and injuring four others.



Kenneth Wolnak faces a maximum of three months in jail on each of the six charges after pleading guilty at the Nelson District Court on Tuesday. Wolnak's lawyer Tony Bamford says he doesn't expect Wolnak to serve jail time but rather to potentially meet with the victims or their families as part of a restorative justice procedure.



Bamford says Wolnak is trying to come to terms with what he's done after spending his career saving lives.



Wolnak works at Mercyhealth in Janesville, Wisconsin.

