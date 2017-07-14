Woman arrested for towing kids in little red wagon

(Photo: Springfield Police)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon woman has been accused of endangering two young children by towing them behind her car in a little red wagon.

Springfield police said 27-year-old Alana Donahue was arrested Wednesday night after at least four motorists reported seeing the car pulling the plastic wagon.

Drivers said the woman waved at vehicles to pass as she slowly drove in circles in a roundabout.

Lt. Scott McKee tells The Register-Guard that the woman told officers she just wanted to show the kids a good time, and didn't understand the problem. He said she was not intoxicated.

