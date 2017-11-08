Woman fatally stabbed marks St. Paul's 20th homicide

Officers responded to a 911 call from the apartments on the 100 block of Edmund Ave. W and found a woman suffering from what would turn out to be fatal stab wounds. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A woman died Tuesday evening after being rushed to the hospital with a stab wound, making her St. Paul's 20th homicide victim of the year.

Squads were dispatched to an apartment building on the 100 block of Edmund Avenue West shortly after 5 p.m. and upon arrival officers found an adult female suffering from at least one stab wound. She was transported to Regions Hospital where the victim was declared dead.

A suspect was quickly arrested in the case, and St. Paul Police insist there is no continuing danger to the public. The identity of the woman will be released after family is notified.

