Woman found dead in Shakopee, suspect in custody

Shakopee Police

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - A 31-year-old man is in custody, arrested after the discovery of a woman's body inside a home in Shakopee.

Squads were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Savanna Drive on a report that a man may have killed his wife. Officers found a 34-year-old woman dead inside the home.

The suspect, a 31 year-old-male from Shakopee, was arrested and taken into custody shortly afterward near the Hampton Inn in Shakopee.

Police do not believe this was a random act, and are not looking for additional suspects.

