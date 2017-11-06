KARE
Woman found dead in Shakopee, suspect in custody

Dana Thiede, KARE 12:41 PM. CST November 06, 2017

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - A 31-year-old man is in custody, arrested after the discovery of a woman's body inside a home in Shakopee.

Squads were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Savanna Drive on a report that a man may have killed his wife. Officers found a 34-year-old woman dead inside the home.

The suspect, a 31 year-old-male from Shakopee, was arrested and taken into custody shortly afterward near the Hampton Inn in Shakopee. 

Police do not believe this was a random act, and are not looking for additional suspects.  

 

