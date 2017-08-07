Woman killed by suspected drunken, wrong-way driver

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - A Des Moines woman was killed when her car was struck head-on by a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota early Sunday.

The State Patrol says a 29-year-old Shakopee man was driving the wrong way, east in the westbound lane of Minnesota Highway 19 around 12:15 a.m., when his 2017 Lincoln Navigator struck Kacy Elizabeth Merseal's 2008 Volkswagen EOS. The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 19 and Bagley Avenue, just off of Interstate 35, near Northfield.

A passenger in Merseal's car, 30-year-old Tanya Marie Von Weine of Story City, Iowa, was transported to a hospital in Northfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

Merseal's brother posted on his Facebook page that she and Von Weine were attending the Bruno Mars concert in St. Paul, and were headed home when the crash happened. Both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The patrol says alcohol was a factor in his driving.

Merseal was engaged to be married in June 2018 in West Des Moines, according to an announcement posted online. KARE 11 is scheduled to speak to Merseal's fiancee and mother later Monday afternoon, and should have their reaction on tonight's broadcasts.

