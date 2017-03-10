St Patrick's Day Parade. Credit: Crosslake Chamber of Commerce

The 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade isn't until next Saturday, but Cross Lake is celebrating all week long.

Beginning Saturday, March 11, there are several family-friendly activities planned including a treasure hunt, a "Grasshopper Hop," live music, and even hot air balloon rides.

The parade map is available online, and a full schedule of the week's events is below.

Saturday, March 11

11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - St. Urho's Day Grasshopper Hop

Participants register at any participating establishment, purchase a $10 safe ride wristband and enjoy a Finland-themed pub crawl with games of skill at each location. Prizes and trophy for best scoring team. Andy's Bar & Restaurant, Bourbon Room, Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion, Cedar Chest, Maucieri's, Moonlite Bay, Manhattan's, Riverside, The Wharf and Zorbaz.

Thursday, March 16

Pot 'O Gold Treasure Hunt

One of three daily clues released at 9 a.m. at Chamber member businesses, available on the Facebook page. Find the hidden Pot O' Gold and cash in on a prize package valued at more than $1,000.

Friday, March 17

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Inspirational Yoga

Crosslake Yoga, Pilates & Boutique (36184 CR 66)

Free class with food shelf donation

9 p.m. - close - Live music featuring Soup Bones

The Bourbon Room

38136 CR 66

9 p.m. - close - DJ Music

Zorbaz - Crozzlake

36215 CR 66

10 p.m. - close - DJs JP and Chad

Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar

37627 CR 66

Saturday, March 18

8 - 11:00 a.m. - RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Tether Rides

US Army Corps of Engineers Recreation Area

35507 CR 66

Must be 10 years of age or older - weather permitting - no charge

8 - 11:30 a.m. - Crosslake Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

With kids coloring activity and beads for all the kids

Crosslake Lutheran Church

35960 CR 66

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Indoor Arts & Craft Fair

Whitefish Lodge & Suites

14150 Swann Drive

9:30 a.m. The Clover Dash 5K

Race-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m. at Whitefish Lodge & Suites

Starting and finish line in Crosslake Town Square

36770 Allen Avenue

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Maucieri's Food & Beverage Cart

Beer & Bar, Corned Beef & Hot Dogs

Crosslake Town Square

35770 Allen Avenue

11 a.m. - Edina Realty Foundation 6th Annual Brat Sale

Brats & Soda till gone; Edina Foundation assists with needs of homeless

35586 CR 66

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Parade Participant Shuttle Service

Free transportation from C&C Boat Works 36448 County Road 66 to parade lineup in Crosslake Town Square (for parade participants only)

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Pre-Parade Festivities in Crosslake Town Square

General parade lineup begins at noon at Swann Drive and Allen Avenue

11a.m. - 3 p.m. - Outdoor Food & Beer Garden

Whitefish Lodge & Suites

14150 Swann Drive

12 - 3 p.m. - 4th Annual Knights of Columbus Food, Beverage & Warming Tent

Proceeds go to the Crosslake Food Shelf

Crosslake Ace Hardware

35592 Pioneer Drive

2 p.m. - 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Located at the Exchange Parking Lot Midtown on Route 66

Chamber Bucks awarded to top three for business entries; Chamber bucks awarded to top non-profit organization entry

4 p.m. - Live music featuring Soup Bones

The Bourbon Room Saloon & Eatery

38136 CR 66

4 - 8 p.m. - Live Music featuring In the Fields Band

Manhattan's

39051 CR 66

4 p.m. - close - DJs JP and Chad

Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar

37627 CR 66

4 p.m. - close - DJ music

Zorbaz Crozzlake

36215 CR 66

4 p.m. - Live music featuring Lisa Wenger & Her Mean Mean Men

Maucieri's Italian Bistro

34650 CR 3

Saturday, March 25

6 p.m. - St. Pat's Raffle Ticket Drawing Party

Manhattan's

39051 CR 66 Manhattan Beach

