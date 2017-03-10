The 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade isn't until next Saturday, but Cross Lake is celebrating all week long.
Beginning Saturday, March 11, there are several family-friendly activities planned including a treasure hunt, a "Grasshopper Hop," live music, and even hot air balloon rides.
The parade map is available online, and a full schedule of the week's events is below.
Saturday, March 11
11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - St. Urho's Day Grasshopper Hop
Participants register at any participating establishment, purchase a $10 safe ride wristband and enjoy a Finland-themed pub crawl with games of skill at each location. Prizes and trophy for best scoring team. Andy's Bar & Restaurant, Bourbon Room, Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion, Cedar Chest, Maucieri's, Moonlite Bay, Manhattan's, Riverside, The Wharf and Zorbaz.
Thursday, March 16
Pot 'O Gold Treasure Hunt
One of three daily clues released at 9 a.m. at Chamber member businesses, available on the Facebook page. Find the hidden Pot O' Gold and cash in on a prize package valued at more than $1,000.
Friday, March 17
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Inspirational Yoga
Crosslake Yoga, Pilates & Boutique (36184 CR 66)
Free class with food shelf donation
9 p.m. - close - Live music featuring Soup Bones
The Bourbon Room
38136 CR 66
9 p.m. - close - DJ Music
Zorbaz - Crozzlake
36215 CR 66
10 p.m. - close - DJs JP and Chad
Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar
37627 CR 66
Saturday, March 18
8 - 11:00 a.m. - RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Tether Rides
US Army Corps of Engineers Recreation Area
35507 CR 66
Must be 10 years of age or older - weather permitting - no charge
8 - 11:30 a.m. - Crosslake Firefighters Pancake Breakfast
With kids coloring activity and beads for all the kids
Crosslake Lutheran Church
35960 CR 66
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Indoor Arts & Craft Fair
Whitefish Lodge & Suites
14150 Swann Drive
9:30 a.m. The Clover Dash 5K
Race-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m. at Whitefish Lodge & Suites
Starting and finish line in Crosslake Town Square
36770 Allen Avenue
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Maucieri's Food & Beverage Cart
Beer & Bar, Corned Beef & Hot Dogs
Crosslake Town Square
35770 Allen Avenue
11 a.m. - Edina Realty Foundation 6th Annual Brat Sale
Brats & Soda till gone; Edina Foundation assists with needs of homeless
35586 CR 66
11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Parade Participant Shuttle Service
Free transportation from C&C Boat Works 36448 County Road 66 to parade lineup in Crosslake Town Square (for parade participants only)
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Pre-Parade Festivities in Crosslake Town Square
General parade lineup begins at noon at Swann Drive and Allen Avenue
11a.m. - 3 p.m. - Outdoor Food & Beer Garden
Whitefish Lodge & Suites
14150 Swann Drive
12 - 3 p.m. - 4th Annual Knights of Columbus Food, Beverage & Warming Tent
Proceeds go to the Crosslake Food Shelf
Crosslake Ace Hardware
35592 Pioneer Drive
2 p.m. - 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Located at the Exchange Parking Lot Midtown on Route 66
Chamber Bucks awarded to top three for business entries; Chamber bucks awarded to top non-profit organization entry
4 p.m. - Live music featuring Soup Bones
The Bourbon Room Saloon & Eatery
38136 CR 66
4 - 8 p.m. - Live Music featuring In the Fields Band
Manhattan's
39051 CR 66
4 p.m. - close - DJs JP and Chad
Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar
37627 CR 66
4 p.m. - close - DJ music
Zorbaz Crozzlake
36215 CR 66
4 p.m. - Live music featuring Lisa Wenger & Her Mean Mean Men
Maucieri's Italian Bistro
34650 CR 3
Saturday, March 25
6 p.m. - St. Pat's Raffle Ticket Drawing Party
Manhattan's
39051 CR 66 Manhattan Beach
© 2017 KARE-TV
