KARE
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Crosslake celebrates St. Patrick's Day

KARE 3:48 PM. CST March 10, 2017

The 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade isn't until next Saturday, but Cross Lake is celebrating all week long.

Beginning Saturday, March 11, there are several family-friendly activities planned including a treasure hunt, a "Grasshopper Hop," live music, and even hot air balloon rides.

The parade map is available online, and a full schedule of the week's events is below.

 

Saturday, March 11
11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -  St. Urho's Day Grasshopper Hop
Participants register at any participating establishment, purchase a $10 safe ride wristband and enjoy a Finland-themed pub crawl with games of skill at each location. Prizes and trophy for best scoring team. Andy's Bar & Restaurant, Bourbon Room, Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion, Cedar Chest, Maucieri's, Moonlite Bay, Manhattan's, Riverside, The Wharf and  Zorbaz.

Thursday, March 16
Pot 'O Gold Treasure Hunt
One of three daily clues released at 9 a.m. at Chamber member businesses, available on the Facebook page. Find the hidden Pot O' Gold and cash in on a prize package valued at more than $1,000. 

Friday, March 17
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Inspirational Yoga
Crosslake Yoga, Pilates & Boutique (36184 CR 66)
Free class with food shelf donation

9 p.m. - close - Live music featuring Soup Bones
The Bourbon Room
38136 CR 66

9 p.m. - close - DJ Music
Zorbaz - Crozzlake
36215 CR 66

10 p.m. - close - DJs JP and Chad
Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar
37627 CR 66

Saturday, March 18
8 - 11:00 a.m. - RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Tether Rides
US Army Corps of Engineers Recreation Area
35507 CR 66
Must be 10 years of age or older - weather permitting - no charge

8 - 11:30 a.m. - Crosslake Firefighters Pancake Breakfast
With kids coloring activity and beads for all the kids
Crosslake Lutheran Church
35960 CR 66

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -  Indoor Arts & Craft Fair
Whitefish Lodge & Suites
14150 Swann Drive

9:30 a.m. The Clover Dash 5K
Race-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m. at Whitefish Lodge & Suites
Starting and finish line in Crosslake Town Square
36770 Allen Avenue

10 a.m.  - 3 p.m. Maucieri's Food & Beverage Cart
Beer & Bar, Corned Beef & Hot Dogs
Crosslake Town Square
35770 Allen Avenue

11 a.m. - Edina Realty Foundation 6th Annual Brat Sale
Brats & Soda till gone; Edina Foundation assists with needs of homeless
35586 CR 66

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Parade Participant Shuttle Service
Free transportation from C&C Boat Works 36448 County Road 66 to parade lineup in Crosslake Town Square (for parade participants only)

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Pre-Parade Festivities in Crosslake Town Square
General parade lineup begins at noon at Swann Drive and Allen Avenue

11a.m. - 3 p.m. - Outdoor Food & Beer Garden
Whitefish Lodge & Suites
14150 Swann Drive

12  - 3 p.m. - 4th Annual Knights of Columbus Food, Beverage & Warming Tent
Proceeds go to the Crosslake Food Shelf
Crosslake Ace Hardware
35592 Pioneer Drive

2 p.m. - 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Located at the Exchange Parking Lot Midtown on Route 66
Chamber Bucks awarded to top three for business entries; Chamber bucks awarded to top non-profit organization entry

4 p.m. - Live music featuring Soup Bones
The Bourbon Room Saloon & Eatery
38136 CR 66

4 - 8 p.m. - Live Music featuring In the Fields Band
Manhattan's
39051 CR 66

4 p.m. - close - DJs JP and Chad
Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar
37627 CR 66

4 p.m. - close - DJ music
Zorbaz Crozzlake
36215 CR 66

4 p.m. - Live music featuring Lisa Wenger & Her Mean Mean Men
Maucieri's Italian Bistro
34650  CR 3

Saturday, March 25
6 p.m. - St. Pat's Raffle Ticket Drawing Party
Manhattan's
39051 CR 66 Manhattan Beach

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories