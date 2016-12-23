Crowd watches as Wetterling killer's house is destroyed

Patty Wetterling watches as Danny Heinrich's home is torn down. (Photo: A.J. Lagoe, KARE)

ANNANDALE, Minn. - A somber crowd watched from the street as demolition crews tore down the house that's caused so much pain in their quiet Annandale neighborhood.

The small, white house on the corner, which belonged to Jacob Wetterling's confessed killer Danny Heinrich, was destroyed Friday morning, thanks to the generosity of volunteers.

A Woodbury real estate developer announced earlier this month he would donate the time and resources to bring the house down.

Tim Thone said he wanted to rewrite the ending to a story he's followed for the last 27 years.

Patty Wetterling was among the crowd Friday, watching as the home was knocked to the ground. She said she is so grateful this day has come.

"It’s like taking an eraser and getting rid of a lot of bad so that we can move forward," she said.

The unsolved kidnapping of the St. Joseph boy haunted Minnesota for decades. Authorities searched Heinrich's home and arrested him on child pornography charges last year as they took a fresh look at the case. As part of a plea bargain, Heinrich publicly confessed to abducting and killing Wetterling in September.