Crystal man charged in cell phone store robbery

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - A Crystal man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a cell phone store in Inver Grove Heights.

Jamaal Mays, 32, is jailed on aggravated robbery and firearm charges following the Aug. 17 incident.

Shortly after 11 a.m., squads were dispatched to Cellular Connection in the strip mall on the 9000 block of Cahill Avenue. While officers were en route they were informed that shots had been fired. When police arrived they found Mays in the back of the store suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the complaint, Mays and another man walked into the store pretending they were customers. They asked to look at several different phones resulting in the employee making several trips to the back of the store. During one of those trips, Mays approached the employee as he exited the storage room, pointed a gun at the employee's head and said, "make it easy on me." Believing Mays was going to shoot him, the employee, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his gun from his waistband and fired three shots, hitting Mays twice.

“This was a very frightening experience for the store clerk and others in adjoining businesses. We are thankful that neither the store clerk nor any other individuals were seriously injured as a result of this armed robbery,” said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

Mays remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Police continue to search for the second suspect. They believe he fled the scene in a 2000 Honda Odyssey that is bluish-green in color and bears Minnesota license plate 897RKM. They add the vehicle has a dent on the rear passenger side of the hatch and dent on the front passenger quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525.

