Crystal man called kids to say he killed wife, charges say

CRYSTAL, Minn. - A man who called his children to tell them he had killed their mother is now charged in the crime, according to authorities.

Dennis John Sandland, 56, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Sandra Kay Sandland.

According to the charges, Sandland called his son and one of daughters by phone and said he just shot and killed their mother. The son then called 911. He also expressed concern because his father had multiple firearms in the home.

Officers were dispatched to Sandland's home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of Yates Avenue and made contact with him on his cell phone.

Charges say Sandland initially came out of his home when officers arrived on scene but then immediately retreated back into the house. The West Metro SWAT team hostage negotiator was called to the scene to assist.

Roughly two hours later, Sandland left the home and was taken into custody, without incident. Officers went into the home and found Sandra Sandland in her bed with a fatal gunshot wound to the head and a loaded handgun next to her.

While in police custody, Dennis Sandland was given a breathalyzer test which registered a .094.

Sandland allegedly told police numerous times -- and without prompting -- that he had been angry at his wife and shot her in the head.

Family members told police the couple had been fighting a lot and their marriage was in trouble. They said they had reason to believe Sandland was violent with his wife in the past, according to charges.

Crystal Police say there was only one previous domestic related call to the home, which occurred on Jan. 2, 2010.

Sandland is being held at the Hennepin County Detention Center.

