Crystal PD: Man in custody after woman fatally shot

CRYSTAL, Minn. - Crystal police say a man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a woman was fatally shot in the area of 48th and Yates Avenues.

Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering says a man inside the residence where the shooting took place called his adult son at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say in that call, the man told his son that he just shot his wife and asked him to call the police for him.

Police came to the house and the man would not come out, according to Revering. There was a gun in the house at that time, and it took about two and a half hours to get the man to come out peacefully.

He was taken into custody. The woman was found dead in the home. She was a mother of three.

