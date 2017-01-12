Curfew program aims to keep kids out of court

Hennepin County Attorney's Office and The Link at Thursday's news conference.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A new curfew diversion program is showing encouraging signs.

In June of 2016, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office started partnering with The Link, an organization that provides housing and positive alternatives for youth.

"We don’t want children in the system because once they’re in it, it's hard to get them out and that has consequences that can tarnish their future life for something as minor but as critical as violating curfew," said Mike Freeman, Hennepin County Attorney.

Typically, when youth violate curfew, they are given a ticket and entered into the juvenile court system.

Instead, many youth are now referred to The Link. Leaders contact the child and/or their parents.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office reports of the 313 youth who were caught breaking curfew between June and mid-November, two-thirds were referred to The Link, with the exception of those who had pending court cases.

"What we learned at The Link is that none of these young people that are violating curfew are bad kids. They’re amazing, they’re resilient, they’re smart and they have goals for themselves," said Beth Holger-Ambrose, executive director of the organization.

Freeman said the program will continue. A barrier to the program is facing are leaders having trouble getting ahold of many parents whose children were caught violating curfew.

