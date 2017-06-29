Cursive workshop for Twin Cities educators

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Educators from throughout the Twin Cities metro are brushing up on their cursive teaching skills.

The organization Handwriting Without Tears held the workshop in Bloomington Thursday.

Educators with the organization say up to 90 percent of teachers are not trained properly in how to teach children how to write--especially when it comes to cursive writing, which has been phased out of many classrooms over the past 10-20 years, according to Katrina Erickson, an occupational therapist and national presenter for Handwriting Without Tears.

“Many times I’ve run into teachers that grew up in the era where they didn’t learn cursive," said Erickson. "I had one teacher raise her hand and tell me, ‘I have never learned cursive. What do you suggest? What should I do? How am I gonna teach my kids cursive?' And we suggest that they go work through the third grade workbook.”

Erickson says cursive appears to be looping back into style. Last year Alabama and Louisiana passed laws mandating cursive in public schools.

In Minnesota cursive is not mandated. The option to teach it is up to each school district.

© 2017 KARE-TV