Dad granted wish to see son graduate from U of M dies of ALS

Collin Brown had a special early graduation ceremony so his father, in the late stages of ALS, could be there to see it. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - In March, Ken Brown witnessed his son, Collin, graduate the University of Minnesota. That was his dying wish. On Monday, Ken ended his battle with ALS.

Ken Brown was diagnosed with ALS during his son’s freshman year at the U of M. It was unknown if Ken would make it to commencement in May when Collin was set to graduate with an engineering degree. So, U of M president Eric Kaler hosted a special graduation ceremony at his residence for Collin.

Our thoughts are with the Brown family and all of their friends as we remember Ken and his courage. https://t.co/4F5md2X9yl pic.twitter.com/BcY8zOsCVV — Eric W. Kaler (@PrezKaler) July 17, 2017

"He kept his humor and a fierce will to live until the end. He finished strong," said Ken's wife, Patti Brown, on his Caring Bridge page.

Funeral services for Ken will be held Thursday in New Hope. Memorials may be directed to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.

