Dad granted wish to see son graduate from U of M dies of ALS

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:54 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - In March, Ken Brown witnessed his son, Collin, graduate the University of Minnesota. That was his dying wish. On Monday, Ken ended his battle with ALS.

Ken Brown was diagnosed with ALS during his son’s freshman year at the U of M. It was unknown if Ken would make it to commencement in May when Collin was set to graduate with an engineering degree. So, U of M president Eric Kaler hosted a special graduation ceremony at his residence for Collin.

RELATED: U of M bumps up graduation for son of dying father

"He kept his humor and a fierce will to live until the end. He finished strong," said Ken's wife, Patti Brown, on his Caring Bridge page.

Funeral services for Ken will be held Thursday in New Hope. Memorials may be directed to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.

© 2017 KARE-TV


