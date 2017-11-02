Dad, infant daughter found dead in western Wis.

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BALDWIN, Wis. - There is heartache in the small community of Baldwin, Wisconsin after a father and his infant daughter were found dead in the family's apartment Tuesday.

Police Chief Darren Krueger says 39-year-old Jeffrey long and 14-week-old Aubree Long were discovered shortly before 5 p.m. in the residence at 280 Cedar Street. Jeffrey Long was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the child was unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts neither survived.

Chief Krueger could not elaborate on the child's cause of death, only saying that the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KARE-TV