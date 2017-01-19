Dakota Co. resumes DNA testing on serious offenders

File image - KARE (Photo: KARE)

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says it will resume collecting DNA samples from individuals arrested for specific, serious crimes.

The Minnesota Supreme Court issued a writ of prohibition last week, allowing the agency to reinstate the practice which had been challenged as an unreasonable search and seizure. Previously, a person had to be convicted before a DNA sample could be collected.

"We were the first and only Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota to once again begin the collection of DNA samples," Sheriff Tim Leslie said. "We believed it was the right thing to do then and it’s still the right thing to do. This is an important law which aids in the identification of individuals arrested for serious felonies who are housed in the Dakota County Jail and (this) helps protect the safety of our communities.”

Dakota County will collect an oral DNA sample from adults and juveniles charged with violent crimes that include murder, manslaughter, assault, robbery, burglary and kidnapping. The test is then sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis and storage. Leslie says if a person is cleared of charges, the DNA information is removed.

(© 2017 KARE)