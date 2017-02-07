Damage, injuries as tornadoes hit New Orleans

At least four tornadoes ripped across Louisiana on Tuesday as a violent weather system barreled across the South. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - At least four tornadoes ripped across Louisiana on Tuesday as a violent weather system barreled across the South.

Damage was reported across the New Orleans area, the city's emergency management agency tweeted. Injuries have been reported as well, according to a tweet from Project NOLA.

Video taken from New Orleans East hospital around 11:00 am today. Video owned by Sam Girault. pic.twitter.com/SrTrWocMXi — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

A tornado touched down in New Orleans East, WWL-TV reported, causing heavy damage to areas near Crowder, Chef Menteur and Downman Road.

Snother touched down near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian, the National Weather Service said.

Damaging Tornadoes Hit Louisiana, Including New Orleans. Here's the latest: https://t.co/iAYkaJMDFc pic.twitter.com/ChEydTFjJ7 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 7, 2017

Tornado watches remained in effect across large portions of Louisiana and Mississippi as a line of thunderstorms moved through, prompting multiple tornado warnings.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama remain at the highest risk of severe weather Tuesday. The area includes New Orleans, Gulfport, Miss., and Mobile, Ala.

USA Today