Dancer killed in light rail crash, train operator now on leave

Nicholas Westlake's car was hit just after 9 p.m. Saturday near University and Highway 280 on the Green Line in St. Paul. Westlake was driving while his girlfriend and dance partner, Neli Petkova, was in the passenger seat. http://kare11.tv/2tgDwyp

KARE 10:11 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

