Dayton picks seasoned official for stadium oversight board

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Mark Dayton has named a new chairman to lead the embattled board overseeing US Bank Stadium.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority has been in flux since top leaders resigned earlier this year amid controversy over its use of two luxury suites. Dayton appointed former Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz as interim chairwoman after Michele Kelm-Helgen stepped down.

Dayton named Michael Vekich as the authority's new long-term chairman on Thursday. Vekich is an experienced state official who has served two stints as executive director of the Minnesota Lottery and is currently chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees.

Dayton says Vekich will be "an outstanding successor" for Blatz. He also appointed Best Buy company official Laura Bishop as a regular member on the five-person board.

