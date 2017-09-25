Dayton questions kneeling during national anthem

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he disagrees with professional athletes who sit or kneel during the national anthem.

At least 200 NFL players knelt, sat, stretched or prayed during the anthem Sunday after President Donald Trump's weekend criticism of athletes who don't stand for the pregame ritual. Minnesota Vikings players and management stood with locked arms before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dayton on Monday called that the appropriate response. The Democratic governor says multi-million dollar athletes should focus their energy on fighting the cause of their protests rather than kneeling during the anthem. But he said players have that constitutional right.

Trump called for teams to remove players who sit or kneel. The protest campaign that started last year with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura tweeted early Sunday in response to Trump's comments stating, "NO. AS A VETERAN I STAND WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK." The tweet was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

NO. AS A VETERAN I STAND WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK. https://t.co/KbL0BPJoW9 — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) September 24, 2017

