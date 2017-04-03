KARE
Dayton says he won't block reinsurance bill

Associated Press , KARE 11:34 AM. CDT April 03, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton says he has concerns about a $542 million Republican plan to lower health insurance costs for Minnesotans but he won't veto it.

Dayton said Monday he'll let the plan become law without his signature.

The bill creates a reinsurance program to help insurance companies cover expensive medical claims.

Republicans who support the bill say the money will help slow down premium increases as well as keep insurers from leaving the exchange.

Dayton expressed skepticism with how the bill is funded and the lack of requirements on insurance companies to guarantee lower premiums.

© 2017 Associated Press


