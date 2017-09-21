Deadline looms for Greater MSP sites vying for Amazon headquarters

Arden Hills and the St. Paul Riverfront are just two of possible 24 sites Greater MSP might consider as it puts together a final proposal. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - From Phoenix to Boston, Minneapolis to Atlanta, USA Today says there are at least 10 metro areas vying for Amazon's second headquarters.

When even Amazon is surprised by a package delivery, you know it's a big deal. Then again, the cactus, yes cactus (that Arizona sent to the company earlier this week) is simply the latest twist in the nationwide bidding war to land the business.

"This is a different way. Amazon is kind of... it's a jump ball," said Anna Coskran, with NTH Commercial Real Estate. She added even though Amazon's search for a second home is unorthodox there's a big reason so many are competing: it could bring up to 50,000 jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000 a year.

It's why Arden Hills and the St. Paul Riverfront are just two of possible 24 sites Greater MSP might consider as it puts together a final proposal... but that doesn't mean you should turn in your application just yet.

"Some people had us placed at 11th on the list, and really it comes down to the available talent that fits Amazon's needs," said Dale Kurschner with Twin Cities Business. He added says local companies are already having a hard time filling jobs.

"We do not have an abundant labor supply here and we do not have an abundant techy labor supply," Kurschner added.

But the Twin Cities do rank high in other areas, including quality of life... and the rest could take care of itself.

"If you brought in an employer that said, we have 50,000 jobs to offer and we're paying $100,000 on average? I don't think we'd have a hard time having people move here," Kurschner said.

